Delhi ramps up PNG drive, door-to-door campaigns planned: Min

New Delhi: In a bid to promote clean and accessible energy in the capital, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) across the city. The meeting was attended by senior officials from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board and other departments.



Following the meeting, the minister announced that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to accelerate PNG connections and extend coverage to more households. Emphasising ease of access, he said, “The process of providing PNG connections should be made simple, transparent, and citizen-friendly.”

Sood highlighted that several areas in Delhi still rely on traditional gas cylinders, despite PNG being a safer and more convenient alternative offering uninterrupted supply. He directed officials to launch door-to-door campaigns to raise awareness and encourage adoption, especially in underserved areas.

According to officials, Delhi has the capacity to provide around 1.8 million PNG connections, of which approximately 1.4 million have already been delivered. The minister instructed authorities to work in mission mode to provide the remaining 400,000 connections at the earliest.

The government also plans to prioritise PNG usage in public welfare schemes, including Atal Canteens, night shelter kitchens, mid-day meal programmes and MCD-run kitchens. Additionally, instructions have been issued to promote PNG usage in restaurants, hotels, gurudwaras and temples.

Sood further noted that the pipeline network will be expanded rapidly, including in challenging areas such as narrow lanes and multi-storey buildings. He added that the current pace of 10,000 new connections per month could be scaled up to 25,000 if required, aiming to boost clean energy adoption and reduce pollution levels in the capital.