Delhi PWD plans to repair three major flyovers in South, build bridges in east

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to carry out structural repairs on three major flyovers and a culvert in South Delhi, and initiate the construction of three new bridges near New Ashok Nagar in the eastern fringes of the city.

According to PWD officials, the IIT flyover, built in 1994, the Old Rao Tula Ram flyover, and the Modi Mill flyover have been selected for comprehensive repair work. A structural audit of these flyovers, along with a culvert near Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, will be conducted in the coming days.

In East Delhi, the PWD is set to construct three small bridges near the recently inaugurated RRTS metro station in New Ashok Nagar. Located near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and adjacent to the Shahdara drain, the area has seen increasing traffic congestion, officials said. For the construction of three small bridges near the New Ashok Nagar metro station, the PWD will hire an agency to carry out a feasibility study and a ground survey of the location. The total cost of the consultancy projects is around Rs 72 lakh.

“The consultancy service includes carrying out a tree count survey on the central verge, roadsides and complete right-of-way of the whole stretch for the road widening work of East End apartment road,” an official said.

The Outer Ring Road stretch starting from the Modi Mill flyover to the IIT flyover is linked to several South Delhi areas like Greater Kailash 1 and 2, Chitranjan Park, Chirag Dilli, Pamposh Enclave and other areas.

The flyover repair work would include recarpetting, patchwork, pothole repairs and restoration of roads cut by other agencies. The road repair work is carried out by the PWD from mid-March to mid-June, and then it stops because of the monsoon season.

In Delhi, PWD maintains 1,400 kilometres of road length, which are 60 feet wide. In April this year, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced that the Delhi government plans to repair 600 kilometres of road in this financial year.