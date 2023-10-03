Delhi PWD floats tender to hire transaction adviser

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Public Works Department has floated a tender to hire a transaction adviser for framing bid documents for upkeep, maintenance and monitoring of roads.

According to officials, the selected candidate will have to frame requests for proposals or bid documents for works the government intends to execute on PWD roads.

“PWD will be collecting road health data by deploying network survey vehicles and the result of that data will be supplied to the Transaction Advisor for framing the most suited tender document for road repair suggesting there in the mode of bidding for execution of repair/re-carpeting work and its maintenance for an appropriate period...,” according to official documents.

The objective of this transaction advisory service is to produce financially viable and effectively implementable bid documents considering various risks and implications related to these proposed projects so as to ensure appropriate returns to the executing agencies as well as protect the interest of the government, while successfully executing the projects, the documents stated.

The transaction adviser will suggest a number of options for the mode of bidding or tender conditions along with his recommendations of the best-suited one, an official said.

A plan to upgrade 1,400 kilometres of roads under the PWD was announced in the Delhi government’s budget

this year.