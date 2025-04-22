Delhi puts off launch of e-buses

New Delhi: The Delhi government has postponed the much-anticipated launch of 330 electric buses under the Dedicated Electric Vehicle Integration (DEVI) initiative, following the national mourning declared after the passing of Pope Francis. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement on Tuesday, citing respect for the national observance.

“Due to the national mourning declared by the Government of India on the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis, the launch of electric buses under the DEVI scheme has been postponed. The new date will be shared soon,” CM Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The launch had been scheduled to coincide with Earth Day, with the chief minister earlier hailing the DEVI initiative as a transformative move toward sustainable urban mobility. “This is our sincere effort to make Delhi’s journey cleaner, safer, and more sustainable for generations to come,” she had said in a previous post.

Pope Francis, aged 88, passed away on April 21 at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta. In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification declaring three days of national mourning, on April 22 and 23, and on the day of the Pope’s funeral, which will be announced separately. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across government buildings, and no official entertainment will be permitted.

Kerala, home to a large Christian population, also declared a state mourning, aligning with the national observance. The state will observe two days of mourning on April 22 and 23, and an additional day when the funeral takes place. District collectors have been instructed to ensure that government offices comply with flag protocol.