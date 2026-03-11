Delhi pushes industry partnerships, startup growth to build ‘Capital of Innovation’ by ‘47

New Delhi: Speaking at the Delhi State Annual Session 2025–26 and Business Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in the national capital, Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday stressed the need for stronger government–industry collaboration, policy reforms and startup promotion to transform Delhi into a global hub of growth, innovation and partnerships by 2047.



Addressing the session themed “Delhi 2047: Capital of Growth, Innovation & Global Partnerships,” Sood said, “Strong government–industry collaboration is essential to build Delhi as the capital of growth, innovation and global partnerships by 2047.” The discussion was aligned with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat.

The minister acknowledged that the business community in Delhi has raised concerns related to infrastructure, policy frameworks, employment generation and availability of land. He said the government is committed to addressing these issues through policy reforms and continued engagement with industry stakeholders.

“The Delhi Government is committed to engaging with industry stakeholders to create future-ready policies and a more enabling environment through deregulation and policy reforms,” Sood said, adding that consistent dialogue with businesses would help strengthen Delhi’s economic growth.

Highlighting steps to boost the startup ecosystem, he said the government plans to support nearly 5,000 startups by 2035 through an upcoming incubation policy. The initiative is expected to involve an investment of around Rs.325 crore over the next five years.

Sood also referred to the recently organised Startup Yuva Festival, where promising startup ideas received financial assistance. According to him, the government is encouraging entrepreneurship among young people while also working to modernise the curriculum of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) so that students acquire skills aligned with industry requirements.

On improving the business environment in Delhi, the minister said reforms are underway to simplify approvals related to Fire NOC processes, labour regulations and licensing requirements in the hospitality sector. Sood stressed government–industry dialogue for economic growth and said 18 lakh students will benefit from smart classrooms, digital libraries and ICT labs in government schools.