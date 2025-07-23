Delhi pushes for early learning with citywide orientation in govt schools

New Delhi: In a move to strengthen early childhood education and foster stronger parent-school engagement, the Delhi Government will conduct orientation programmes across all Sarvodaya Vidyalayas on Wednesday for students of nursery to Class I and their parents. The initiative was announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood following a Cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The orientation aims to familiarise parents with school infrastructure, amenities, and teaching methodologies, while easing children into a new academic environment. Speaking about the initiative, Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “Orientation at the nursery level will begin tomorrow across Delhi’s Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. Parents have been invited so they can understand how the school functions, what facilities are available, and what kind of learning environment their children will be part of.”

Officials from the Delhi government have been directed to be present at the schools to supervise the proceedings. The government stated that outcomes of the programme will be shared soon. “We want to make parents equal partners in the learning journey of their children right from the start,” said Sood.

The orientation drive forms part of a larger education reform effort by the Rekha Gupta-led administration, which also includes major digital and sports development announcements.

Furthermore, as a part of its digital push, the Delhi Government has approved the establishment of 350 computer labs in government schools over the next two years. In addition, 1,200 meritorious Class 11 students will be awarded free laptops under the ‘Mukhyamantri Digital Education Scheme’, which has been allocated Rs.7.5 crore in the Budget 2025–26.

The Cabinet also approved landmark incentives for sportspersons under the revised Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana. International medal-winning athletes will receive up to Rs.7 crore in cash rewards and will now be eligible for Grade A government jobs. “This is a landmark step in promoting sports culture and empowering our youth to aim higher,” said Ashish Sood.