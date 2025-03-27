Delhi: Property dealer held for alleged abetment of suicide

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old property dealer was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with an abetment of a suicide case after a video surfaced in which the deceased accused him of harassment over financial disputes.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Lalit Mohan Varshney (42), a resident of Kailash Nagar, Delhi and the accused has been identified as Sanjeev Jain (60), a resident of Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the victim was found dead due to hanging on March 24, and his wife Poonam Gupta admitted him to LNJP Hospital. Despite efforts, he was declared dead, and a post-mortem was conducted.

During the investigation, the police recovered Varshney’s mobile phone from the scene, which contained a video where he alleged that Sanjay Jain, a property dealer operating under the name Jain Property in Kailash Nagar, had been harassing him.

Acting on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Poonam Gupta, an FIR was registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

Varshney, who ran a mobile repair shop at his residence in Kailash Nagar, allegedly took the extreme step after being unable to cope with the pressure caused by Jain’s actions.

The details mentioned in the video suggested that Jain’s repeated harassment had pushed Varshney into distress.

After reviewing the evidence and verifying the contents of the video, the police proceeded with the arrest of Sanjay Jain.

The case has raised concerns regarding harassment in property dealings and its potential impact on vulnerable individuals. Police confirmed Jain’s arrest, with further inquiries underway into the allegations made by the deceased. Authorities are investigating potential financial or professional disputes. Gandhi Nagar police have pledged a thorough probe, as the case underscores the severe impact of harassment and unresolved conflicts.