Delhi private schools double down on excessive AI use

NEW DELHI: As AI use grows, private schools in Delhi are tightening measures to curb its misuse in student assignments. Educators fear over-reliance on AI may hinder creativity and initiative.

ITL International School in Dwarka uses detection software, with students receiving zero marks if caught. Tagore International School’s principal, Mallika Preman, advocates AI integration to enhance learning but discourages full dependence. The Sovereign School in Rohini asks students to redo AI-generated work.

Delhi Private Teachers’ Association chairperson MS Rawat stresses AI literacy for both students and teachers, noting educators also use AI for event planning.

Meanwhile, India is investing heavily in AI. The Union Cabinet approved the IndiaAI Mission with Rs 10,372 crore funding, while PM Narendra Modi, at the AI Action Summit in Paris, highlighted India’s AI advancements and invited global investment.