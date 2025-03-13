Delhi Prisons wins big with 11 golds at Inter Force Sports

NEW DELHI: The Inter Force Sports Meet 2025, with participation from Delhi Prisons, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), was successfully concluded at the Delhi Prisons Training Ground, Tihar.

The seven-day sports extravaganza reflected the sportsmanship, teamwork, and athleticism of 367 male and female players who competed in 10 sports in 17 categories, such as Kabaddi, Volleyball, Basketball, Cricket, Table Tennis, Badminton, Tug of War, Chess, Carrom, and the histrionic Funny Race. Delhi Prisons was the overall champion with 11 gold and 3 silver medals.

Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) stood second with 5 gold and 9 silver medals, followed by CRPF with 1 gold and 3 silver medals. ITBP also performed well, winning 2 silver medals. The closing ceremony, witnessed by top officers of all the participating organisations, rewarded the excellent performances of the athletes.

Trophies and medals were given to winners, with special awards for teams that had demonstrated outstanding team spirit and commitment.

The Director General (Prisons) and Additional I.G. (Prisons) commended the dedication of security personnel in Delhi Prisons, stressing the importance of fitness and coordination for

operational effectiveness.