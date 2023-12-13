Delhi Prisons partners with IOCL to launch Convenio Store

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking initiative, the Delhi Prisons administration has partnered with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to launch the Convenio Store, which aims at fostering the reformation and rehabilitation of prison inmates.



The store was inaugurated on Monday by L-G VK Saxena, in the presence of Srikant Madhav Vaidya, president of IOCL at the IOCL premises in Coco Masjid Moth.

Branded under the name of Tihar Jail, the Convenio Store is set to exhibit and market a range of in-house products crafted by jail inmates.

Operating within the Indian Oil retail outlet COCO Masjid Moth, Delhi, the store is a unique venture where inmates will actively participate in selling and marketing various goods produced within the prison.

This innovative collaboration allows Tihar Prisons to utilize a dedicated marketing space provided by IOCL for the sale of products such as clothing, imitation jewellery, bread and buns, candles, soaps, furniture, and confectionery items.

The Convenio Store serves not only as a retail space but also as a symbol of hope and transformational potential for ex-offenders seeking a second chance in society. By facilitating meaningful employment opportunities for inmates in open prisons, this project aims to break the cycle of incarceration.

The partnership with IOCL not only promotes the rehabilitation of prisoners but also emphasises the talents and abilities of the incarcerated individuals.

“We believe in providing a platform that serves the community by offering high-quality products while promoting the rehabilitation of prisoners. The Convenio Store represents more than just a retail outlet, it stands as a bridge between the prison and society, fostering equality and second chances,” commented a spokesperson for the Delhi Prison Administration.

As buyers engage with the store, they contribute not only to acquiring goods but also to the broader mission of aiding those seeking redemption and a fresh start on social and financial fronts.