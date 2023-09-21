Delhi Prisons hosts sports meet

Delhi Prisons hosted a three-day ‘Inter Force Sports Meet 2023’ from September 18-20, aiming to promote unity and coordination among the various forces operating within the Delhi Prison Department.

The participating troops included the Delhi Prison Staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the jail officials said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Baniwal, Director General (DG) of Delhi Prisons stated that the primary objective of this sports meet was to enhance cooperation and teamwork among the different forces entrusted with strengthening prison administration and security in the Capital.

The event featured various indoor and outdoor games, including volleyball, kabaddi, tug of war, badminton (singles and doubles), table tennis, chess, and even a lighthearted funny race. A total of 206 enthusiastic participants from all four forces eagerly participated in the Sports Meet, displaying unwavering zeal and camaraderie throughout the competition.

In recognition of the outstanding sportsmanship displayed during the event, Baniwal felicitated the winners and winning teams, presenting them with well-deserved trophies. This gesture underscored the importance of teamwork and unity, values that are essential in the effective operation of the Delhi Prison Department.

“The ‘Inter Force Sports Meet 2023’ not only showcased the athletic talents of the participants but also reinforced the spirit of collaboration and harmony among the various forces working towards a common goal - ensuring the security and efficient management of Delhi’s correctional facilities”, Baniwal quoted.