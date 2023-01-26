Delhi Prisons dept announces special remission to 243 inmates on R-Day

new delhi: The Delhi Prisons department on Thursday announced the government’s special remission to 243 inmates on the occasion of Republic Day, an official statement said.



The department celebrated the 74th Republic Day where Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal unfurled the tricolour.

A combined parade was organised by Delhi Jail, Delhi Police and paramilitary forces in the lawns of the prisons headquarters here.

Baniwal announced the government’s special remission in conviction for inmates subject to their good conduct in jail. The remission varies from 20 to 90 days for women inmates and for men inmates above the age of 65 years; and for 15 to 60 days for other inmates, depending upon the sentence period served in the jail, the statement said.

“On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, the government has provided special remission to 243 eligible inmates. Further, 24 inmates serving life sentence are being released on recommendation of the Sentence Reviewing Board (SRB). Also three economically weaker inmates are being released with the help of financial assistance from NGOs and six inmates are being released on the basis of government remission under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme,” the statement said.

The D-G also highlighted that due to decline in COVID-19 cases, the physical ‘mulakat’ has been started again in all jails leading to daily meeting of around 2,000 inmates with their families/relatives. In addition, around 300 inmates are benefiting daily through e-mulakat, it stated.