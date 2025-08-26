‘Delhi preps for the grandest Ramleela ever,’ says Minister

New Delhi: Delhi is set to witness its most spectacular Ramleela yet, announced Ravinder Indraj Singh, Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Cooperation and Elections, during a meeting at the DDA Ramleela Ground in Sector-23, Rohini. The Minister, joined by members of the Sanatan Sanskaram Sanstha and local residents, outlined preparations for the festival, emphasizing enhanced organization, public participation, and cultural vibrancy.

Indraj stated, “Ramleela is not just a religious celebration but a living message of truth, righteousness, and noble values. The Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that cultural festivals in the capital achieve world-class standards and convey moral and social values to future generations.”

Highlighting government support for organizers, the Minister announced the introduction of a Single Window System at the district level, led by the District Magistrate. “All necessary approvals from concerned departments will be available at one place in a time-bound manner,” he added, noting that this will eliminate delays and simplify the permission process.

To further encourage larger participation, the security deposit for land allotment has been reduced from Rs.20 per sq. meter to Rs.15 per sq. meter. Additionally, up to 40 per cent of the Ramleela grounds can now be used for cultural programs, Dandiya nights, and other recreational activities, creating a more festive atmosphere.

The Minister affirmed that the government’s focus is on making this year’s Ramleela not only the capital’s grandest but also a symbol of faith, culture, and unity, ensuring residents and visitors experience an engaging and memorable celebration.