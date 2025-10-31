Delhi powers up its green push: Minister

New Delhi: Delhi is advancing rapidly towards clean and green energy goals, aiming to become self-reliant in renewable power generation and

sustainable mobility, Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperation Ravinder Indraj said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Eighth General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) held in Kilokari, Indraj said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are working together to make Delhi a truly Green City and a symbol of Developed India.” The minister announced that Delhi has already achieved over 250 MW of rooftop solar capacity and is now targeting 500 MW by 2027. He said the government is simplifying the subsidy process and ensuring faster connections under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to encourage more citizens to adopt solar power.

During the session, Indraj, along with international representatives, visited the Kilokari Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), South Asia’s largest standalone battery storage facility. He said the project reflects India’s growing leadership in the global green energy sector.

Highlighting the city’s innovation-driven approach, Indraj noted, “While Delhi lacks vast land resources, our new solar policy envisions every rooftop as a power plant.” He added that Delhi is combining solar energy, battery storage, and smart grid technology to strengthen its clean energy network.

The minister also said Delhi aims to make 80 per cent of its public transport fleet electric by 2030, reducing vehicular emissions and improving air quality. He lauded the efforts of BSES for integrating rooftop solar, battery storage, and smart grid systems, calling its Janakpuri Digital Distribution Division a model for other states.

Indraj concluded that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, “India is becoming the Global Green Energy Hub,” and Delhi is proud to be a frontrunner in this national transformation.