Delhi: Power demand peaks at 7,748 MW; likely to cross 9,000 MW mark

NEW DELHI: The power demand on Wednesday leapt further amid intense summer heat, peaking at 7,748 MW, highest so far this year, discom officials said.

The peak demand was recorded by the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi at 3:29 PM. It was the highest peak power demand on May 21 since 2020, officials said. The all-time high peak demand in the month of May was recorded at 8,302 MW last year. Delhi registered its all-time high peak demand at 8,656 MW on June 19, 2024. It is likely to cross 9,000 MW this year, officials said.

The BSES discoms “successfully” met the peak power demand of 3,427 MW and 1,667 MW respectively, as Delhi recorded the season’s highest demand on Wednesday, said a company spokesperson.

On Tuesday (May 20), Delhi witnessed a double power surge, with peak demand first touching 7,401 MW at 3:11 PM in the afternoon and then rising further to 7,533 MW at 10:54 PM, the highest of the season till that day. BSES discoms rose to the challenge effortlessly, with BRPL meeting 3,285 MW in the afternoon and 3,488 MW during the night peak, while BYPL successfully catered to 1,559 MW and 1,645 MW respectively.

Air conditioning load can make up to 50 per cent of a household or commercial establishment’s yearly energy expenses, he said. The consumers can save electricity employing simple tips like setting air condition thermostat at 24 degrees Celsius for comfortable and cost-effective cooling. Increasing AC temperature by one degree reduces electricity consumption by 6 per cent, he said.

Cleaning AC filters, keeping rooms closed, simultaneously using ceiling fans, lining windows and walls with plants and curtains also help in less energy consumption, he added.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) statement said that the discom “successfully” met its peak demand of 2,245 MW, the highest so far this season, without any network constraint or power disruption. A robust planning, supported by strategic measures like bilateral tie-ups, reserve shutdowns, and access to the power exchange has enabled the discom to stay ahead of the curve, it added.