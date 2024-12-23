Delhi polls: Kejriwal accuses BJP over no CM face, agenda for city

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of lacking both a Chief Ministerial candidate and a clear agenda for the city, asserting that the BJP’s sole strategy revolves around targeting him with personal attacks.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Delhi has two governments, half governed by AAP and half by the BJP-led Central govt. Our govt has achieved milestones such as free electricity, water, free bus travel for women, improved roads, and much more. What has the BJP done? Today, Delhi’s law and order is in shambles. Gangsters roam freely, and shootings are happening in broad daylight. People entrusted them with managing law and order, yet they have failed miserably. Their only manifesto appears to be abusing Kejriwal for the next five years. I ask the people of Delhi, can abuse lead to the city’s progress?”

Referring to BJP’s charge sheet against AAP, Kejriwal criticized the party for its failure to deliver tangible results. “The BJP has no agenda or concrete plan for the Delhi elections. They should tell the people what they have achieved for Delhi over the past five years. While the AAP govt has delivered on promises like free electricity, water, and better roads and sewer systems, the BJP has done nothing significant,” Kejriwal stated.

He also condemned the BJP’s failure to maintain law and order in the city, saying, “Delhi’s law enforcement is in a dire state.