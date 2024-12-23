Delhi polls: BJP releases ‘chargesheet’ against Kejriwal govt, alleges corruption

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Monday released a “chargesheet” against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of rampant corruption, unfulfilled promises, and governance failures across sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Senior BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, presented the document.

Thakur labelled the AAP government a “jail government,” highlighting that several of its leaders, including ministers, have been imprisoned on charges of corruption. “While Delhi deteriorated, AAP prospered,” Thakur said, pointing to unfulfilled promises such as 24/7 clean water supply, pollution control, and world-class schools. He alleged that over two lakh children remain out of school, and many public health facilities are inadequate, forcing patients to seek private care.

Thakur also criticised AAP’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, alleging a failure to support migrant workers and accusing the government of prioritising the expansion of liquor shops over public welfare. He further accused the Kejriwal administration of mismanaging central schemes like the Ayushman Bharat health programme and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Virendra Sachdeva described the Kejriwal government as a “museum of corruption,” citing alleged scams in areas like the Jal Board, liquor policy, and classroom construction. Sachdeva also raised concerns over public safety, pointing to the deaths caused by waterlogging and the government’s alleged negligence during the Delhi riots.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta exposed what he termed “massive failures” in education and healthcare. He claimed that the government manipulated school performance metrics by failing students in lower grades to inflate Class 10 and 12 results. Gupta also criticised the underutilisation of Delhi Teachers University and other education initiatives.

The BJP leaders emphasised that Delhi’s residents are disillusioned and called for a change in governance.