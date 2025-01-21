Delhi polls: BJP gears up for high-octane campaign with rallies of Modi and Shah

NEW DELHI: The BJP will launch a campaign blitzkrieg after the Republic Day by holding a series of rallies for the Delhi Assembly polls which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party leaders said on Monday.

Modi is likely to address around three rallies, while nearly 15 public meetings of Adityanath are planned in different parts of the city, they said. BJP national president J P Nadda will also address several public meetings in various constituencies.

“Shah will address four rallies and hold four roadshows. Nadda is also likely to address 10-12 rallies,” said a Delhi BJP leader associated with the poll campaign. The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the results declared

on February 8.

“The party has requested three rallies of the prime minister -- one in Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi, another in Karkardooma in east Delhi and third one near Dwarka in west Delhi. At least two of these rallies are certain to be approved by the party leadership,” the Delhi BJP leader said. The BJP has already declared its list of 40 star campaigners, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Besides Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis will be among the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, who will be holding rallies in the national Capital. BJP plans at least one public meeting by CM Adityanath in each of 14 districts. Candidates also requested rallies by Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan for voter support.