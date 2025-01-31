Delhi polls: Bhagwant Mann & Atishi hold roadshow in Kalkaji

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Kalkaji here on Thursday to seek votes for his Delhi counterpart Atishi, the AAP candidate from the Assembly constituency.

Addressing the residents of Amritpuri Gadi, Mann said, “On February 5, press the number two (AAP) button in the polling booth, so that the result (for AAP) is number one.”

“Seeing the enthusiasm of all of you, I can say that the polling on February 5 is just a formality — you have already decided to make AAP win,” he added.

Mann highlighted the “developments” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and said the promises made to the people have been fulfilled. “Every commitment made in Punjab has been fulfilled, whether it was water, free electricity, free bus travel for women or the Mahila Samman Yojana,” he said.

“When we promised Rs 2,100, the BJP called it a ‘freebie,’ but now, when they promise Rs 2,500, they call it a benefit. People trust our Rs 2,100 promise more than their Rs 2,500 because the BJP has already backtracked on their Rs 15 lakh promise,” he asserted. “While they (BJP) criticise us for ‘rewaris,’ they are distributing ‘papads,’... The BJP has a lot of money that has been taken from you and they will try to buy your votes.

“So, I request the residents of Kalkaji, if they (BJP) come to offer you money, don’t refuse, because when Goddess Lakshmi visits, we should not turn her away,” he said, adding that the people should vote for the AAP.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the “Opposition candidates” of engaging in hooliganism and disrespecting women, apparently referring to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, who is contesting from the Kalkaji segment.

Without taking any names, Atishi said the people of Kalkaji should press the button with the AAP’s broom symbol to send the “goons back to Tughlaqabad village”. “This is why the Delhi government has constructed a new road from Kalkaji Mandir to Tughlaqabad. So, on February 5, press the broom button and drive these goons back to Tughlaqabad village,” she said.