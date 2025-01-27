Delhi polls battle of two ideologies: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Addressing the media on Republic Day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal framed the upcoming Delhi elections as a pivotal battle between two ideologies. He contrasted his government’s welfare-focused “Kejriwal Model” with what he called the “BJP Model,” which he alleged benefits a select group of billionaires at the expense of the common people.

“This election is about deciding whether public money should be spent on the welfare of citizens or on benefitting a privileged few,” Kejriwal declared. Highlighting the BJP’s alleged waiving of ₹10 lakh crore in loans for 400-500 billionaires over the past five years, he said, “Even the poorest individuals pay taxes. When a poor person buys matchsticks or food items, they pay GST. Should this money build schools and hospitals or waive loans for billionaires?”

Kejriwal emphasised the achievements of the AAP government, stating that every Delhi household saves ₹25,000 annually due to free and subsidised facilities such as electricity, water, healthcare, education, and public transport. “Under the Kejriwal Model, public money is used for public welfare, free 24x7 electricity, clean water, mohalla clinics, world-class education, free bus travel for women, and financial aid for women and senior citizens,” he said.

In contrast, he alleged, “The BJP model waives off loans for billionaire friends. Just ₹50,000 crore waived for two individuals could fund all of Delhi’s welfare schemes. The BJP openly opposes free facilities in Delhi and has threatened to shut them down if elected.”

He warned that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, free electricity, water, education, mohalla clinics, and other welfare schemes would be discontinued, mirroring actions taken in BJP-ruled states. “In Rajasthan, they closed 850 government schools after coming to power. Electricity rates doubled or tripled. If the BJP wins in Delhi, people will lose savings of ₹25,000 a month,” Kejriwal cautioned. Kejriwal criticised the BJP’s narrative around “freebies,” accusing them of misleading the middle class. “They call welfare schemes for the public freebies but don’t label waiving ₹46,000 crore for a billionaire as a freebie. TV channels amplify this narrative, making the middle class feel guilty for availing free facilities,” he said.

He also responded to media queries, citing examples from BJP-ruled states where promises were broken. “In Maharashtra, they gave money to women but later sought to recover it. In their manifesto, they pledged to end mohalla clinics and free education. Their leaders openly talk about stopping free bus travel and electricity,” he alleged.

The AAP leader underscored the stakes of the Delhi elections. “This election is not just about Delhi but about saving the nation and shaping its future. Delhi’s welfare model is an example for the country. The public must decide where the government’s treasury should be spent, on welfare for the common people or benefits for a handful of billionaires,” he concluded.