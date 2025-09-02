Delhi polls: AAP alleges Cong spent crores to help BJP win

NEW DELHI: AAP has launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party deliberately worked to ensure the victory of the BJP in the recent 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The remarks came after Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav admitted in an interview that his party’s campaign was designed to prevent AAP from winning, even if it meant BJP’s success.

In a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that Yadav’s interview confirmed what the AAP had long suspected. “This is a very big revelation that Congress in Delhi was prepared to ensure BJP’s victory,” Bharadwaj said. He added that the Delhi Congress’s actions were not a hasty decision but were discussed and approved by the party’s top leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The AAP leader also raised questions about the Congress party’s campaign spending of ₹44 crore in cash. He questioned how such a large amount of cash could be collected without a visible ground campaign and accused the BJP government of a double standard by not investigating the matter. He asserted that the Congress’s actions were a betrayal of its own supporters, particularly those who oppose the BJP’s ideology. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Atishi echoed these allegations, calling the Congress-BJP relationship a “backroom friendship” that undermines democratic competition.