Delhi poll body geared for D-day, over 89.21 lakh votes up for counting

New Delhi: The arrangements for the D-day for counting of over 89.21 lakh votes that will begin at 8 am across the seven constituencies of Delhi have been notched up with the authorities deploying a three-tier security arrangement at the counting centres.



The officials at the Delhi poll body said that a total of 7,000 personnel would be deployed at the seven counting centres.

“We have made all the necessary arrangements for the counting tomorrow which will start at 8 am sharp. The required security deployment has been made which includes a three-tier security arrangement at the counting centre. The manpower of counting staff is trained and ready,” Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P. Krishnamurthy told news agency.

“There will be a total of 7,000 personnel and each segment will have about 1,000 personnel, which includes a lot of support staff who will assist in works such as carrying the EVMs from the strong room to counting halls and back,” he added. Digital monitors will be set up outside the counting centres to share the trends and the poll body personnel will also make mic announcement on the candidates leading in the initial trends.

Around 21 to 28 rounds of counting will take place to count a total of 89,21,495 votes that were cast by 58.69 per cent electorates, which includes 59.03 per cent men, 58.29 per cent women and 28.01 third gender individuals.

The counting is expected to be completed sooner in the New Delhi constituency where only 8,45,285 votes were cast. The North-east Delhi constituency may take more time in the counting of votes as it recorded the highest number of voter turn out with 15,49,202 votes.

Meanwhile,the Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding the traffic arrangements which are being made in the national capital on Tuesday in view of counting of votes of general elections, officials said.

The counting of votes will take place at seven locations in the city. In northeast Delhi, it will take place at ITI Nand Nagri. The movement of traffic on the stretch from Gagan Cinema T-Point to Nand Nagri Flyover on Wazirabad road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be restricted from 5 am onwards, the advisory said.

The traffic will be diverted from the Bhopura border, Tahirpur T-point, Gagan cinema T-Point. Wazirabad Road (Mangal Pandey Road) will be closed for general traffic from 5 am onwards, it said.

The counting in east Delhi will take place at Commonwealth game village, Akshardham.