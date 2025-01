Delhi poll body files complaint against seven for forging docus to get voter ID

New Delhi: Delhi’s poll body has filed a police complaint against seven people for allegedly forging identification documents to obtain voter ID card ahead of the Assembly elections in February.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday said it has requested to lodge FIRs against two individuals in Bindapur locality in the southwest district and four others in Dwarka. Another an FIR has been registered against one person in the Narela zone, according to the poll body.

The complaint reads, “Certain applicants have submitted online applications for voter registration using fraudulent means, including uploading tampered documents as part of their applications for new voter registration.”

It further alleges that the applicants attempted to deceive authorities by providing falsified documents, particularly

tampered Aadhaar cards, as proof of residence.

“This constitutes a serious offense as the applicants intentionally provided false information and documents to manipulate the electoral roll. Such activities are prohibited under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and other

relevant laws, which stipulate penalties for those found guilty,” the complaint said.