Delhi Police’s State Crime Records Bureau gets ISO cert for digital records mgmt

New Delhi: The State Crime Records Bureau of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has been awarded the ISO Quality Management Systems certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards for its management of digital crime records, an official said on Thursday.



The 9001:2015 certification recognises SCRB’s systems for online registration and processing of services such as e-FIRs for motor vehicle theft and property theft, e-NCR, Zero Cyber FIR and lost reports, along with integration with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems platform.

The SCRB team has been responsible for maintaining data quality, coordinating with district units and

police stations in real time, resolving technical and procedural issues and conducting regular training and capacity-building initiatives.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha congratulated the SCRB team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam for achieving the certification.

Police added that the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and the Fingerprint Bureau of the Crime Branch had earlier received ISO 9001:2015 certification in January and July 2025, respectively.