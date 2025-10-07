Delhi Police’s new Jaguar Team foils two drug trafficking bids

NEW DELHI: A newly launched Jaguar Patrolling Team of the Delhi Police has thwarted two drug trafficking attempts in Central Delhi, arresting one alleged peddler and detaining two juveniles, with a total recovery of 3.718 kg of opium and 1.650 kg of cannabis.

According to officials, the operations were carried out by Jaguar Team-2 under the Central Range as part of an intensified anti-crime and anti-narcotics campaign initiated on September 16.

The initiative, flagged off from the Red Fort by senior officials including Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-I), aims to enhance police visibility and curb street crime.

Operating under the supervision of Special CP Ravindra Singh Yadav and Joint CP Madhur Verma, Jaguar Teams have been tasked with conducting extensive patrolling and surveillance across vulnerable locations.

In the first operation on October 5 at Bikaner Chowk, Karol Bagh, the team intercepted a suspicious man carrying a bag. On inspection, 24-year-old Aditya Luhar, a tea stall operator from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly found in possession of 3.718 kg of opium. He was handed over to Karol Bagh Police Station and booked under Section 18(b) of the NDPS Act.

A day earlier, on October 4, the team stopped two juveniles on a two-wheeler near Metro Pillar No. 111 on Pusa Road, recovering 1.650 kg of cannabis during a search. Both 15-year-olds, residents of Patel Nagar, were detained and booked under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Since its inception, Jaguar Team-2 has also arrested three snatchers and recovered two stolen mobile phones along with two scooters. The team’s swift actions have strengthened public confidence and demonstrated its effectiveness in tackling crime and narcotics across the Central District.