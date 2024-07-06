Delhi Police’s new criminal laws study material sought by 8 states

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s study material on the three new criminal laws has been sought by police forces from eight states and Union Territory, including Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.



Some states have already received the material, with plans to share it widely, an official source stated.

The laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—replaced British-era statutes on July 1, introducing new crimes and increased punishments in 33 cases.

Delhi Police, among the first to publish study materials, trained personnel, and distributed booklets, aims to simplify learning for effective implementation. with Agency inputs