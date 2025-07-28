Delhi Police’s Finger Print Bureau gets ISO certification

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Finger Print Bureau (FPB) has received ISO certification from the Quality Control Certification (QCC), recognising its adherence to international standards, officials said on Sunday.

Established in 1983 at R K Puram, the FPB plays a crucial role in collecting and analysing fingerprint evidence using systems like AFPIS, NAFIS, and CRIS. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said the certification would enhance the legal value of fingerprint evidence and improve

conviction rates.

The FPB maintains a fingerprint database of over five lakh criminals and supports all 15 districts. It solved 314 cases in 2024 and 101 so far this year. A recent quality management drive helped formalise procedures and documentation under QMS standards.