Delhi Police witness major leadership reshuffle: Senior IPS and DANIPS officers assume key roles

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Delhi administration orchestrated a major reshuffle within the upper echelons of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. The restructuring involved the appointment and relocation of several senior IPS and DANIPS officers to pivotal positions.

Sunil Kumar Gautam (IPS: 1989: AGMUT) a Seasoned officer, boasting extensive experience, now serves as the Special CP for the Human Resource Division, bringing his wealth of expertise to this critical role. Chhaya Sharma (IPS: 1999: AGMUT), Commissioner of Eastern Range, has been designated as the Special CP for Training. Her skills are anticipated to play a crucial role in elevating the capabilities of the entire police force.

Vikramjit Singh (IPS: 2006: AGMUT), assumed the role of Joint CP for the Western Range and was promoted from the post of Additional Commissioner in maintaining law and order. A V Deshpande (IPS: 2006: AGMUT), has been appointed as Joint CP for Operations, tasked with overseeing and coordinating various operational aspects within the Delhi Police.

Meenu Choudhary (IPS: 2000: AGMUT) takes charge as Joint CP for Headquarters, bringing her organizational skills to streamline administrative functions. Erstwhile, she was posted as Joint CP at Southern Range. While, Sanjay Kumar Jain (IPS: 2002: AGMUT), was earlier posted as Joint CP Security and in the past the Delhi Police in various positions- DCP Northeast, Central, and DCP of Crime Branch. He also served as SSP in the NHRC and now will be responsible for the Southern Range as the Joint CP, contributing to maintaining security and peace in the region.

Vivek Kishore (IPS: 1999: AGMUT) assumes investigations and strategies to combat criminal activities. Earlier he was posted as Joint CP Northern Range.

This reshuffle also includes assignments for DANIPS officers- Chandan Chowdhary (IPS: 2010: AGMUT) assumes charge as Additional CP of Licensing. Rajiv Ranjan Singh (IPS: 2010: AGMUT) is now promoted as Additional CP of Northern Range, erstwhile he was posted as DCP Special Cell.

Shweta Chauhan (IPS: 2010: AGMUT), earlier posted as DCP Central district, and DCP GA is now promoted to the position of Additional CP of Headquarters (with attachment to Government of Manipur), whereas, Sagar Singh Kalsi (IPS: 2010: AGMUT) was earlier posted as DCP North district, then was DCP/ Liecencing and now promoted to Additional CP of Eastern Range.

Esha Pandey (IPS: 2010: AGMUT) assumes charge as Additional CP/Traffic (with attachment to CBI). Earlier, she was posted as DCP of the Southeast district. Sanjay Bhatia (IPS: 2010: AGMUT) has been promoted to Additional CP of the Crime Branch from the Deputy Commissioner of Police. He also served various departments of the city police.

Satya Vir Katara (IPS: 2010: AGMUT) was promoted to Additional CP of Recruitment, Dinesh Kr. Gupta (IPS: 2010: AGMUT) is the new Additional CP of Traffic, Rajender Singh Sagar (IPS: 2010: AGMUT) is the new Additional CP of Armed Police, Rakesh Kumar (IPS: 2010: AGMUT) assumes charge as the Additional CP of Security.

Ankit Chouhan (IPS: 2013: AGMUT) has been promoted to DCP of the South District from Additional DCP-I of the South district, K Ramesh (DANIPS: 2010) is the DCP of General Administration (GA), Ashok Kumar (DANIPS: 2012) is the Additional DCP of South-II District, and Dabhi Anand Dinesh Bhai (DANIPS: 2012) assumes charge as Additional DCP of Security.

This strategic regig aims to leverage the collective expertise of these officers, ensuring the effective functioning of the Delhi Police and reinforcing public safety and order.

