Delhi Police unravel international visa fraud scheme, two arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two individuals in international fraud linked to widespread cheating and forgery.



The police received the information about the fraud through a complaint registered by the Embassy of Romania at the South Campus Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Mokarram Hossain (38), son of Abdul Motin resident of West Eklashpur, Begumganj, Noakhali, Bangladesh, and Akidul Islam (20) son of Elias resident of Kanarchar, Keraniganj model, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

According to the Police, the operation gained momentum following a formal complaint by the Consular, Embassy of Romania, on January 25.

The complaint detailed how the accused Akidul Islam sought a Romanian visa by submitting forged documents, including a falsified Indian tourist visa, despite his actual entry into India on a medical visa.

His deceit was discovered during a routine verification process by embassy officials, leading to his immediate arrest and the registration of a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including forgery and conspiracy.

The culprits were caught in a meticulous operation spearheaded by a special team under the guidance of Inspector Naresh Kumar and ACP Garima Tiwari of Vasant Vihar.

Their apprehension unveils the modus operandi of an international gang involved in deceiving embassies and consulates to secure visas through fraudulent means.

Further investigation led to the detention and subsequent arrest of Mokarram Hossain on February 29, as he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Hossain, who has been visiting India since 2017, allegedly worked as an agent within the embassies of Romania and Poland, facilitating the visa fraud scheme.

The police have seized the original passport of Mokarram Hossain and have informed the High Commission of Bangladesh about the developments in the case.