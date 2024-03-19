Delhi Police uncovers work-from-home scam: Nigerian student and three others arrested

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested one Nigerian Student and three other students involved in a work-from-home scam, which was implicated by the father-son duo.



The police received the information about the scam through a complaint registered at the National Crime Reporting Portal.

The Nigerian accused was identified as Mansur Abubakar (23) resident of Casa Grande CHI-5, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, while the other accused was identified as Rahul Kumar alias Pandat (21) son of Ashok Kumar, Ashok Kumar (45), Vishal (20), and Himanshu alias Kale (20), these accused were the residents of Hisar, Haryana.

According to the Police, the fraud operation deceitfully parted an IGNOU student from over 2 lakh rupees through a Telegram group, under the guise of offering paid tasks.

The victim was lured into the scam through Whatsapp messages falsely claiming to be from DDB Worldwide Media.

Despite initial doubts, Kumar engaged in tasks that required increasing financial investments, eventually leading to a loss of 2,10,000 rupees.

The cybercrime team of the Delhi Police, led by Inspector Sandeep Shrivastava and under the guidance of ACP Dharmender Kumar meticulously traced the money trail, leading to the arrests.

The primary suspect, Mansur Abubakar, was nabbed in Greater Noida, alongside Vishal Kumar, Rahul Kumar, and Himanshu, from Haryana.

The operation also led to the arrest of Ashok Kumar, implicated in the scheme.

Investigations revealed the intricate nature of the fraud, involving the conversion of defrauded funds to Nigerian “Naira” and the facilitation of bank accounts to siphon money.