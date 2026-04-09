Delhi Police uncover organised exam scam, 32 students detained, mastermind arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has detained 32 students and arrested a key accused in an organised examination cheating racket involving impersonation and the use of remote access software.



The operation was unearthed at a building named “Happy Homes” in Dwarka following a tip-off about suspicious activity received by the local police team. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-23 Dwarka police station, and further investigation is underway.

A team comprising Head Constables Sher Singh and Vicky reached the premises and found several youths present under suspicious circumstances. During questioning, Harsh Vardhan (28), a resident of Patna, Bihar, allegedly confessed to arranging candidates for entrance examinations of a reputed management institute in Mumbai.

Police said the examination, scheduled at an IT lab in Jaipur, was being manipulated remotely using software such as AnyDesk and Ammy Admin to gain unauthorised access to computer systems.

Investigators said Vardhan, along with an associate identified as Pranjal, recruited college students under the pretext of solving academic queries online. These students were allegedly paid between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per question to solve live examination papers.

Admit cards of candidates scheduled to appear in the examination on April 7 were also recovered.

The 32 students detained at the spot—hailing from various states and studying in institutions including Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, DTU, NITs and IITs—were allegedly engaged to solve questions in a similar manner.

Police believe the racket operated in a coordinated manner, leveraging technology and a network of recruits to compromise the integrity of competitive examinations.