Delhi Police tops CCTNS Pragati Dashboard, three months in a row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police holds the first position on the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard for the third consecutive month: October, November, and December 2025, with a perfect score of 100 percent on all parameters assessed. This performance at the top of the rankings is a testament to the excellent, technology-based policing, sound data management, and successful implementation of the Nyaya Sanhita by Delhi Police.

The Pragati Dashboard is managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau. It ranks states and union territories based on the quality, quantity, timeliness, and accuracy of data submitted to the national e-governance platforms under CCTNS and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). The parameters assessed include 15 governance and performance parameters such as CCTNS connectivity at police stations, disaster recovery centres, data entry in core modules, migration of legacy data, synchronisation at State and National Data Centres, electronic transmission of FIRs to courts, citizen services through state portals, and regular meetings of ICJS State Empowered and Apex Committees. The officials pointed out that the Crime Branch CCTNS team of Delhi Police is the primary reason for the top ranking. The district units of Delhi Police also contributed significantly to this achievement.