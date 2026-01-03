Delhi Police top CCTNS Pragati Dashboard

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has secured the No. 1 rank among all States and Union Territories on the national CCTNS Pragati Dashboard for the months of October and November 2025, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the Nyaya Sanhita and reinforcing its leadership in technology-driven policing and data governance.

The dashboard, monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau, evaluates law enforcement agencies on the quality, quantity, timeliness and accuracy of crime and policing data uploaded onto national digital platforms.

The ranking is based on multiple governance and monitoring indicators under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System.

These include the extent of police station connectivity, disaster recovery preparedness, accuracy and volume of entries in core applications, legacy data migration, data replication between State and National Data Centres, submission of FIRs generated through the system to courts, citizen services on State portals and the frequency of high-level oversight meetings under ICJS. The National Crime Records Bureau assigns weightages across 15 key parameters to determine national standings.

Delhi Police had earlier topped the dashboard in December 2024 and January 2025. Its latest performance, repeating the No. 1 ranking for two consecutive months, is being seen as evidence of sustained and consistent progress in digital policing and system-based accountability.

Officials said the achievement was driven by the coordinated efforts of the CCTNS team of the Crime Branch working closely with district units, police station staff and technical teams to ensure accurate, timely and standardised data entry across the force.

Robust monitoring, real-time coordination, resolution of technical issues and continued guidance to field units contributed to improvements in data quality and compliance.

The contribution of district-level officers and staff was also highlighted, particularly in adhering to timelines, ensuring prompt investigation updates and maintaining accuracy in digitised records through close supervision and collaboration with technical teams.

Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Satish Golchha, commended the Crime Branch CCTNS team and all participating units for their professionalism and commitment. He urged personnel to maintain the momentum and continue strengthening citizen-centric, technology-enabled policing.

Delhi Police stated that it remains committed to advancing the objectives of the Nyaya Sanhita, improving transparency and inter-agency coordination, and leveraging digital systems to provide efficient and responsive policing for the citizens of the capital.