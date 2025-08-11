Delhi Police to organise ceremonial events at Nat’l Police Memorial in Aug

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police will organise ceremonial events at the National Police Memorial (NPM) here every Saturday and Sunday throughout August to honour police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The events would include band displays, parades and retreat ceremonies.

“The NPM, dedicated to the nation on October 21, 2018, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is located in Chanakyapuri and stands as a symbol of courage, sacrifice and service,” a senior police officer said.

Events from 5 pm till sunset, under Home Ministry direction, will honour police martyrs nationwide at the memorial. Delhi Police invites citizens and families to attend, fostering awareness of their sacrifice, valour, and dedication.