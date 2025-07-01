Delhi Police to launch crackdown on sale of Chinese manjha

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police will launch a crackdown on the sale and stockpiling of banned Chinese manjha across the Capital, following the recent death of a 22-year-old man near Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. Banned since 2017, the sharp kite string has caused numerous injuries and fatalities. Police teams across all 15 districts will conduct raids, seize stocks, and arrest offenders. Over 20,000 rolls were seized last year, and fresh action is being taken to prevent further incidents.