Delhi Police to examine if labourers wore protective gear

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have brought in experts to assess whether two labourers who died at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar were wearing protective gear while cleaning a carbon filter system. The victims, Birjesh (26) and Vikram (30), both from Uttar Pradesh, collapsed during the task on Tuesday and were later declared dead.

According to the hospital, the work was being carried out by a contractor under an annual maintenance contract. Police said the cleaning had been completed earlier, and the two were adding activated carbon to the tank when the incident occurred. Investigators are checking whether the tank falls under sewage handling and if any safety protocols were breached. A case has been filed under Section 9 of the Manual Scavengers and Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act. The hospital has not responded to

media inquiries.