Delhi Police to destroy 15K kg of drugs on June 26

New Delhi: After the recent recovery of 15,000 kg of various illegal drugs from syndicates and peddlers, Delhi Police on Tuesday announced of annihilation of them on June 26 in the incinerator situated at Rajasthan Udhyog Nagar at GTK Road, in the national Capital.



In the six months of the current year (till June 19) the city police have arrested 776 narco-offenders in 615 NDPS cases. Cops also seized approximately 36 kgs of heroin or smack, 15 kgs of cocaine, 1800 kgs of ganja, 233 kgs of opium, 10.5 kgs of charas, 71 kgs of poppy head, and other quantities of amphetamine, among others, police officials claimed. Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (crime), said that to combat the drug menace comprehensively, a joint and extensive operation- “OPERATION KAWACH” was launched across the national

Capital in May this year. The operation aimed to identify and apprehend individuals involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics. Targeting street-level traffickers, the operation adopted a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to effectively

counter drug trafficking.

Yadav also added that the raids on narco-offenders were planned, involving senior officers as well as field officers. A total of 150 police teams, consisting of ANTF, Crime Branch, and all police stations of all the districts, were constituted under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi. More than 100 potential targets were selected for simultaneous raids. On the intervening night of 12 and 13 May 2023, 31 drug offenders were arrested in 30 NDPS cases, along with 12 arrests in 6 Excise Act cases involving the recovery of illicit liquor. The operation led to the seizure of 957.5 gms of heroin, 57.884 kg of ganja, and 782 quarters of illicit liquor.

Earlier on June 12, the fortnight drive and campaigns were launched by the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. The city police chief inaugurated police barricade stickers conveying messages about a drug-free India and flagged off Jan Sampark Vahan, nukkad natak, and runners teams to spread drug-free India messages across Delhi.

“Delhi Police has adopted a ruthless zero-tolerance approach against drugs and drug traffickers, as envisioned by theUnion Home Minister Amit Shah. Local, national, and international drug traffickers, who are spreading the drug menace, are being targeted. These operations send a clear message that Delhi Police will not tolerate any drug-related activities,” the senior cop mentioned. “The list of properties from which drug traffickers operate is being shared with the MCD for further necessary action”, Yadav added.

Operation ‘Kawach’ primarily aims to protect youth and children from the menace of drugs. While the focus is on taking stringent action against drug traffickers, it is also crucial for all sections of society to create awareness and reduce the demand for drugs. Parents, teachers, and social reformers are specially requested to sensitize the youth about the severe consequences of drug addiction and prevent them from falling prey to this deadly evil, the Special Commissioner of Police Crime said.