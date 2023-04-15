Delhi Police to deploy heavy security outside CBI office

New Delhi: Delhi Police will deploy over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, outside the CBI headquarters to ensure the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, summoned by the

agency on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, officials said.

An adequate number of barricades will also be placed on the streets at both these places to ensure AAP workers and supporters do not create any trouble, a senior police official said.

“We have set up an elaborate security arrangement and since he is a chief minister, definitely there will tight security for his safety. More than 1,000 security personnel including

paramilitary forces would be deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure no

untoward incident takes place,” the official said.