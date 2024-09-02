Delhi Police to acquire 300+ red light & overspeed violation detection cameras

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police will procure over 300 red light violation detection (RLVD) and over speed violation detection (OSVD) cameras to install them at various strategic locations across the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said they will install 203 RLVD cameras at 57 intersections, while 125 OSVD cameras will be installed at 76 locations.

According to the officials, the tender for phase 2 of the procurement of these cameras has been opened which would cost around Rs 95 crore.

The RLVD cameras will be installed in the interior areas of the national capital where people often jump red light. After installing such cameras, the jumping of red light would be reduced, the officer said.

Similarly, the OSVD cameras will be installed in the outskirt areas where the roads are not so crowded as compared to the other locations.

Several other points where the motorists can be seen driving their vehicles in a high speed, such as on flyovers, will be covered by these cameras, the officer

stated.

Currently, Delhi has 209 red light violation detection cameras at 43 junctions and 125 over speeding detection cameras at 66 locations. These cameras were installed in the phase 1, another officer said.

According to officials, the systematic deployment of OSVD cameras has played a significant role in monitoring and regulating vehicular speed.

Additionally, it helps in fostering safer road conditions for all

commuters.

A recent data showed that the fatalities in road accidents have increased by four per cent compared to last year’s data till August 15, while the cases of simple accidents have dropped by one per cent this year.

A total of 831 fatal accidents took place this year till August 15, which is an increase of 4.01 per cent from 2023, during which 799 accidents in the same period were fatal.