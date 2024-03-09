Delhi Police takes apart robbery ring, four arrested including goldsmith

New Delhi: The Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the Delhi Police has arrested four individuals including a goldsmith connected to an armed robbery.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at the Mohan Garden Police.

The arrested accused were identified as Sadik (28) resident of Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, Tasleem (20) resident of Rajeev Nagar, Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, Dharamvir (51) resident of Todha Kalyanpur, Rurki, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and Harmeet Singh (35) resident of Lala Ka Bazar, Meerut City, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the incident that led to these arrests occurred on February 19, when a gunpoint robbery was reported at Mohan Garden Police Station.

The complainant detailed a harrowing experience of being robbed of jewelry and cash totaling Rs 3,50,000 by unknown assailants as he was parking his scooty.

Despite his attempts to resist and chase, the robbers fired shots into the air to escape. The police response was swift and focused, with a team of the Delhi Police dedicating their efforts to trace and apprehend the culprits. Their investigative efforts paid off when, based on CCTV footage and manual intelligence, Sadik and Tasleem were arrested from Uttam Nagar, with stolen items and a firearm in their possession.