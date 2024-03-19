Delhi Police swiftly solve brutal murder case, accused arrested within 24 hrs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested an individual in a brutal murder case which was resolved within 24 hours.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Alipur Police Station.

The victim was identified as Ritu Singh (32) wife of Kharju Singh resident of Singhu Village, Delhi, and the accused was identified as Puran Singh (34) son of Satish resident of Barsat, near Govt School, Grahaunda, Karnal, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident, which occurred on the evening of Friday, was precipitated by a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

The conflict arose after an altercation the previous night involving the accused, his sister-in-law Moni, and the victim’s husband, Kharju Singh.

The dispute, initially diffused, resurfaced the following day, leading to a fatal confrontation where Puran Singh, in a fit of rage, attacked and stabbed Ritu Singh, resulting in her immediate death.

Promptly responding to the report of the attack, the team of the Delhi Police, launched a comprehensive investigation.

The team’s efforts included scrutinizing CCTV footage and witness statements, which facilitated the quick apprehension of the accused and the seizure of the knife used in the attack. During interrogation, Puran Singh disclosed his growing resentment towards Kharju Singh, citing interactions with his wife that he perceived as disrespectful.

This tension culminated in tragic events on Friday, when, in a moment of uncontrolled anger, he attacked Ritu Singh. The deceased, Ritu Singh, was declared dead upon arrival at the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Narela, where she was rushed following the assault.The case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Alipur Police Station, highlights the swift and effective response of the Delhi Police in bringing perpetrators to justice.