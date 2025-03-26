Delhi Police strengthens force with Krav Maga combat skills

New Delhi: To improve its fight capability and self-defence techniques, Delhi Police has chosen to teach its officers the Israeli self-defence method of Krav Maga.

As a result of law-and-order situations in the capital city, the police force consistently updates its training techniques, and this new plan is designed to provide officers with sophisticated survival and combat techniques.

Fifty police officers, including 19 women, have been deployed to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) training camp in Panchkula as part of the first phase. They are being trained there by ITBP trainers who had undergone specialised training from the Israeli police earlier. These officers, after completing the course, will act as trainers for upcoming police recruits in Delhi.

Training involves commando exercises, firearms training, and advanced self-defence skills derived from Krav Maga. This hand-to-hand combat system that the Israeli Defence Forces created combines boxing techniques, judo, karate, and wrestling. It is intended to disable attackers with speed and effectiveness, giving officers the skills to defend themselves in dangerous situations.

Delhi Police officials feel that Krav Maga must be implemented, as there have been many incidents in the past where unarmed personnel have become victims of criminals. The training will be in batches, and each batch will go through a tough three-month camp in Panchkula before new batches are dispatched for further training. The first batch consists of personnel from constables to sub-inspectors.

The Delhi Police had initially approached National Security Guard (NSG) authorities for the training, but it was rejected on grounds of logistics. The proposal was then considered with the Director General of ITBP, and he sanctioned the training programme.

Delhi Police plans to create a robust force of Krav Maga-trained instructors with this programme so that future recruits will be adequately trained to deal with combat situations efficiently.