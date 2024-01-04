Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs Top Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist in High-Stakes Operation

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a high-profile figure linked to the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, the cops informed on Thursday.



HGS Dhaliwal Special CP Special Cell said that the terrorist has been identified as Javed Ahmed Mattoo, this A++ category wanted terrorist was implicated in a staggering eleven known terror attacks in the turbulent region of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrest, led by Inspector Vinod Badola, Inspector Yashpal Singh, and Inspector Amit Nara, supported by Sub-Inspectors Sunder Gautam and Dinesh, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah, Assistant Commissioners Lalit Mohan Negi, and Hridaya Bhushan.

The operation unfolded following precise intelligence indicating that Javed Ahmed Mattoo, hailing from Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, and a prominent member of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was slated to visit the National Capital Region (NCR) to procure arms and ammunition. Sources within sleeper cells and weapon suppliers were activated upon this critical information, Dhaliwal mentioned.

The apprehension led to the recovery of a 9mm Star pistol, six live cartridges, an extra magazine, and a stolen Santro car. A case has been registered at the PS Special Cell, and investigations are underway. Javed Ahmed Mattoo, also known as Irsad Ahmed Malla aka Ehsan (32) and a dropout from college, was a key member of a notorious Hizbul Mujahideen faction operating in North Kashmir, particularly in Sopore. His elusive evasion from authorities for the past 13 years and status as the sole surviving A++ category terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir speaks volumes about the challenges faced in combating terrorism in the region, Dhaliwal confirmed.

The arrest has brought attention to a poignant viral video that surfaced on social media prior to Independence Day last year. In the footage, Mattoo's brother, Rayees Mattoo, was seen proudly brandishing the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. Rayees, a humble grocer, vehemently distanced himself from his brother's alleged militant activities, emphasizing his allegiance to India. He passionately implored his brother to forsake violence and re-embrace the mainstream.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an expansive search operation in pursuit of further leads related to Mattoo's capture. Among the items confiscated from Mattoo's possession were a pistol, a grenade, and an assortment of documents. Intensive interrogations by investigaters are underway to discern Mattoo's motives and potential links with other extremist elements. Authorities are also investigating any plausible involvement he might have had in recent unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.