Delhi Police Special Cell arrests interstate illegal firearms suppliers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two crucial figures linked to an interstate illegal firearms distribution network. The police were tipped about the firearms suppliers through an unknown source at the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.



The arrested accused were identified as Tarun Baliyan (22), son of Ramesh and hailing from Visara, Khair, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh;

and Himanshu Sharma (19), son of Ramavtar and hailing from Tappal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Under the guidance of ACP Ved Prakash, the Special Cell, led by Inspectors Pawan Kumar and Satvinder, conducted an operation targeting the unlawful activities of a syndicate involved in the procuring and distributing illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, Baliyan and Sharma, were caught while delivering these illegal arms to contacts in Delhi, highlighting the intricate network of arms trafficking spanning multiple states.

The arrests were the culmination of over three months of diligent surveillance and intelligence gathering by the Special Cell, which has a history of successfully busting similar syndicates. The operation was based on specific information regarding the duo’s activities and their connection to a larger network operated by an MP-based illegal arms manufacturer and supplier.

The arrested individuals have been booked under section 25(8) of the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, which prescribes a minimum sentence of 10 years, extendable up to life imprisonment, highlighting the seriousness with which law enforcement is tackling the menace of illegal arms trafficking.

During interrogation, Baliyan and Sharma revealed their association with the interstate firearms trafficking

network and disclosed that they had received the seized consignment from Satnam Singh Sardar, a notorious arms manufacturer in Khargone, MP.

Their criminal backgrounds, particularly Baliyan’s previous arrests in cases of attempted murder and arms Act violations, underline the threat posed by such individuals to public safety.

The police are continuing their investigation to unravel the full extent of the

syndicate’s operations, including identifying and arresting those involved in the supply chain’s backward and forward linkages. The arrest of two key operatives in Delhi signifies a major triumph in

combating illegal arms trafficking within India.