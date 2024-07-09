Delhi Police solves murder of water supplier in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals for the murder of a 38-years-old water cane supplier over financial dispute near Dangal Maidan Parking.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kotwali Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Thakur (38) resident of Shivaji Park, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi.

The accused were identified as Chandrapal Bhati (48) resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Vinay Bhati (24) resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Ombir Singh Bhati (36) resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, On Friday, Kotwali Police Station received a distressing call about a murder at Old Delhi Railway Station Dangal Maidan Parking.

The caller reported that his relative had been killed, and the scene was covered in blood. The Delhi police team, led by Sub-inspector Sunny, arrived at the scene near Shiv Mandir, where they found the lifeless body of Gaurav Thakur on a charpai in a pool of blood.

The Crime Team and FSL team inspected the scene, and the body was later preserved in Subzi Mandi Mortuary. An FIR was lodged under sections 103 (1)/3(5)/61(2) BNS and 25/27 Arms Act at Kotwali Police Station, and the investigation commenced.

Given the gravity of the crime, dedicated teams from Kotwali Police Station and Special Staff North District were formed.

The teams analysed CCTV footage, gathered manual information, and conducted technical surveillance. They reviewed footage from 30-35 CCTV cameras and activated informers.

Reliable sources indicated that Gaurav Thakur was last seen with Chandarpal Bhati, Omveer, and Vinay on Thursday. The suspects’ mobile phones were found switched off, prompting raids across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The dedicated efforts of the team paid off when they arrested the suspects from Seemapuri, Delhi, and Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, on July 6, 2024. During interrogation, the accused revealed that Gaurav Thakur had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from Chandrapal Bhati and failed to repay it.

This led to multiple quarrels, prompting Chandrapal to plan Gaurav’s murder with Vinay and Ombir. They lured Gaurav to the crime scene under the pretext of an alcohol party and shot him.