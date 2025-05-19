Delhi Police solve sensational murder case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual for the sensational murder of a Khad Beej shop owner.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Parvesh Kumar alias Dhillu resident of Narela, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused Kumar, had been absconding for the past six months after allegedly murdering Sumit in retaliation for eve-teasing involving his sister.

The arrest was made by a team led by Inspector Rampal under the supervision of ACP Umesh Barthwal.

Acting on a tip-off, officers conducted technical surveillance and traced Kumar’s location to the Najafgarh area. On May 16, a trap was laid near UER-II, resulting in his apprehension.

The murder was committed on September 13, 2024, under an FIR, registered at the Narela Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kumar, along with accomplices Deepanshu alias Golu and Rahul Hooda, allegedly killed Sumit, a resident of Mandora village in Sonepat, Haryana, who ran a fertilizer shop in Narela. The motive, as disclosed during interrogation, was revenge for the harassment of Kumar’s sister.

During questioning, Kumar confessed to his involvement in the crime. He was produced in court and arrested under Section 35(1)(C) of the BNSS.