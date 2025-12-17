Delhi Police SI held for taking Rs 10,000 ‘bribe’ for bail report

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe for preparing a favourable bail report at a police station in Rohini, officials said.

The accused, Sub-Inspector Bharat Dahiya, posted at Prem Nagar police station, was caught red-handed during a trap laid by the Vigilance Unit on Monday evening. A Ghaziabad resident had complained that Dahiya demanded money in connection with a bail report in a case involving the complainant’s mother.

Police said the initial demand of Rs 2 lakh was later reduced to Rs 50,000, of which Rs 5,000 had already been paid. The complainant also alleged threats of implicating other family members.