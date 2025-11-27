Delhi Police showcases new laws at Trade Fair

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha inaugurated the Delhi Police Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) on Wednesday at Bharat Mandapam, marking the launch of an extensive public- awareness initiative.

The pavilion features four thematic stalls showcasing the new criminal laws, anti-narcotics initiatives, cybercrime prevention, and welfare products of the Police Family Welfare Society.

Senior officers, including Special Commissioners Rajesh Khurana, Neeraj Thakur, Garima Bhatnagar, and ITPO officials, attended the event.

The pavilion also highlights advanced cyber forensic tools used for data extraction, mobile analysis, and digital media imaging to familiarise visitors with modern policing technologies.

A series of interactive activities, such as CEIR demonstrations for lost mobile phones, cyber safety games, self-defence sessions, CPR training, and an “Ask the Cop” booth, will run throughout the trade fair to enhance citizen engagement.

Golchha emphasised the need for public awareness on new laws, cyber threats, and drug abuse while thanking ITPO for its support.