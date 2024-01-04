Delhi Police sets up panel to study new criminal laws

: The Delhi Police has set up a 14-member committee to study the three new criminal laws and prepare study material for its personnel, officials said on Wednesday.

The three laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita — have been cleared by President Draupadi Murmu and are likely to be notified later this month.

The panel will be headed by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma and comprises Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey, Additional DCP Uma Shankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Hari Singh, Inspectors Rajiv Kumar, Rajeev Bhardwaj, Naresh Malik, Devender Singh, Arun Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Anil Berwal and Sanjeev Kumar and two sub-inspectors Somveer and Rajni Kant. The committee, under the chairmanship of Sharma, will have to prepare course material for the investigating officers of the force for practical understanding and study of new provisions and changes in the procedures, an official said.

An order dated January 2 from the Delhi Police Headquarters said the committee may rope in lawyers and retired police personnel to fine-tune the course material to ensure that it is in sync with the judicial process.

The co-opted members will also be useful later in conducting classes for Delhi Police personnel and train them in practical applications of BNS, BSA and BNSS, the order said.