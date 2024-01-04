Delhi Police sent 377 illegal foreigners for deportation in ’23

: The Delhi Police sent 377 illegally staying foreigners for deportation in the year 2023, in a decisive move against foreign nationals staying in India illegally. The Delhi Police have intensified their efforts to curb illegal immigration.

The crackdown targeted individuals residing or moving about without a valid visa in the Dwarka district, sending a clear message that the law is unforgiving for those flouting immigration regulations, operation units, and police stations spearheaded the crackdown to the different police units and police stations.

This concerted effort, mandated to identify and address the issue, has seen significant success with the apprehension of 244 foreign nationals. Notably, Mohan Garden witnessed the highest count with 54 individuals, followed by Uttam Nagar (40), Dwarka North (9), Dabri (16), Bindapur (1), and AATS (13). All were found to be without a valid visa.

The nationality breakdown reveals a diverse group, with 301 individuals from Nigeria, 10 from Ghana, 8 from Uzbekistan, 41 from Ivory Coast, 2 from Guinea, 1 each from Liberia, Benin, Uganda, Cameroon, Niger, Senegal, and China, and 3 from Gambia. These individuals, lacking proper documentation, were promptly produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which subsequently ordered their deportation. The stringent actions taken by Dwarka Police demonstrate a commitment to upholding the law and addressing immigration-related concerns in the district.

Following the FRRO’s directives, all 377 foreign nationals have been placed in a Detention Centre, awaiting deportation.

This proactive approach by the police reflects a broader strategy to sensitise and motivate personnel across operation units and police stations.